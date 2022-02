Pro Bowl Stats

NFC 13 8 0 14—35 AFC 14 14 13 0—41 First Quarter AFC — Leonard 45 interception return (Tucker kick),…

NFC 13 8 0 14—35 AFC 14 14 13 0—41 First Quarter

AFC — Leonard 45 interception return (Tucker kick), 12:17

NFC — Juszcyk 4 pass from Cousins (Elliott kick), 9:57

AFC — Andrews 1 pass from Herbert (Tucker kick), 9:26

NFC — Winfield Jr. 10 interception return, :00.

Second Quarter

AFC — Garrett 1 fumble recovery, (two-point conversion from Jones), 14:48

NFC — Evans 7 pass from Murray, (two-point conversion from Murray), 10:41

AFC — Andrews 4 pass from Herbert, 5:01

Third Quarter

AFC — Renfrow 13 pass from Jones, 7:24

AFC — Diggs 7 run, (Tucker kick), 1:39

Fourth Quarter

NFC — Pitts 13 pass from Murray, (Elliott kick), 10:18

NFC — Cook 6 pass from Murray, (Elliott kick), 2:36

A_56,206.

___

NFC AFC First downs 18 19 Total Net Yards 287 315 Rushes-yards 8-1 21-52 Passing 286 263 Comp-Att-Int 33-54-4 25-38-3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 0-0 2-10 Time of Possession 28:11 31:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_AFC, Chubb 6-17, Harris 5-15, Taylor 3-8, Johnson 1-6, Diggs 1-4, Jones 5-2. NFC: Jefferson 1-7, Cook 2-5, Conner 3-3, Samuel 1-(minus 5), Grant 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_AFC: Mahomes 5-10-53-0-1, Herbert 7-11-98-2-1, Jones 12-16-112-1-1, Diggs 1-1-15-0-0. NFC: Cousins 6-10-66-1-1, Wilson 9-17-77-0-2, Murray 18-27-160-3-1.

RECEIVING_AFC, Andrews 5-82, Renfrow 5-43, Johnson 1-33, Diggs 3-29, Chubb 3-29, Hill 4-27, Taylor 2-18, Kelce 1-10, Harris 1-7. NFC, Evans 2-50, Jefferson 5-46, Kittle 4-43, Lamb 4-41, Samuel 3-26, Kamara 4-23, Juszczyk 2-18, Cook 3-17, Grant 2-15, Conner 2-13, Pitts 2-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

