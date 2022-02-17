OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » NFL News » Panthers re-sign unrestricted free…

Panthers re-sign unrestricted free agents Luvu, Jansen

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with backup linebacker Frankie Luvu﻿.

The 25-year-old Luvu was a key player on special teams for Carolina last season, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked punt. On defense he had eight tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Luvu was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

The Panthers also re-signed veteran long snapper J.J. Jansen﻿, the team’s longest-tenured player. The 36-year-old Jansen has been with Carolina since 2009.

The Panthers still have 20 unrestricted free agents.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up