NFL Defensive Player of the Year The Associated Press

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide media panel: 2021 — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Edge 2020 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT 2019 — Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB 2018 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT 2017 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT 2016 — Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE 2015 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE 2014 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE 2013 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB 2012 — J.J. Watt, Houston, LB 2011 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB 2010 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S 2009 — Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB 2008 — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB 2007 — Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S 2006 — Jason Taylor, Miami, DE 2005 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB 2004 — Ed Reed, Baltimore, S 2003 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB 2002 — Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB 2001 — Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE 2000 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB 1999 — Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT 1998 — Reggie White, Green Bay, DE 1997 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT 1996 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE 1995 — Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB 1994 — Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB 1993 — Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB 1992 — Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT 1991 — Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB 1990 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE 1989 — Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT 1988 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB 1987 — Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE 1986 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB 1985 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB 1984 — Kenny Easley, Seattle, S 1983 — Doug Betters, Miami, DE 1982 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB 1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB 1980 — Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB 1979 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE 1978 — Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB 1977 — Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE 1976 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB 1975 — Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB 1974 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT 1973 — Dick Anderson, Miami, S Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.