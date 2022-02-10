OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | American curler's lit shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » NFL Defensive Player of…

NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide media panel:

2021 — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Edge

2020 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT

2019 — Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB

2018 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2017 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT

2016 — Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE

2015 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2014 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE

2013 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB

2012 — J.J. Watt, Houston, LB

2011 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB

2010 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S

2009 — Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB

2008 — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB

2007 — Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S

2006 — Jason Taylor, Miami, DE

2005 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB

2004 — Ed Reed, Baltimore, S

2003 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

2002 — Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB

2001 — Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE

2000 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB

1999 — Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT

1998 — Reggie White, Green Bay, DE

1997 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT

1996 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1995 — Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB

1994 — Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB

1993 — Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB

1992 — Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT

1991 — Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB

1990 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE

1989 — Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT

1988 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1987 — Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE

1986 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1985 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB

1984 — Kenny Easley, Seattle, S

1983 — Doug Betters, Miami, DE

1982 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB

1980 — Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB

1979 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE

1978 — Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB

1977 — Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE

1976 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB

1975 — Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB

1974 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT

1973 — Dick Anderson, Miami, S

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up