Los Angeles Rams Postseason History

1945 Season

Champion: Dec. 16, 1945 — WON vs. Washington 15-14

1949 Season

Champion: Dec. 18, 1949 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 0-14

1950 Season

Division: Dec. 17, 1950 — WON vs. Chicago 24-14

Champion: Dec. 24, 1950 — LOST at Cleveland 28-30

1951 Season

Champion: Dec. 23, 1951 — WON vs. Cleveland 24-17

1952 Season

Division: Dec. 21, 1952 — LOST at Detroit 21-31

1955 Season

Champion: Dec. 26, 1955 — LOST vs. Cleveland 14-38

1967 Season

Division: Dec. 23, 1967 — LOST at Green Bay 7-28

1969 Season

Division: Dec. 27, 1969 — LOST at Minnesota 20-23

1973 Season

Division: Dec. 23, 1973 — LOST at Dallas 16-27

1974 Season

Division: Dec. 22, 1974 — WON vs. Washington 19-10

ConfChmp: Dec. 29, 1974 — LOST at Minnesota 10-14

1975 Season

Division: Dec. 27, 1975 — WON vs. St. Louis 35-23

ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1976 — LOST vs. Dallas 7-37

1976 Season

Division: Dec. 19, 1976 — WON at Dallas 14-12

ConfChmp: Dec. 26, 1976 — LOST at Minnesota 13-24

1977 Season

Division: Dec. 26, 1977 — LOST vs. Minnesota 7-14

1978 Season

Division: Dec. 31, 1978 — WON vs. Minnesota 34-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 7, 1979 — LOST vs. Dallas 0-28

1979 Season

Division: Dec. 30, 1979 — WON at Dallas 21-19

ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1980 — WON at Tampa Bay 9-0

SuperBowl: Jan. 20, 1980 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 19-31

1980 Season

WildCard: Dec. 28, 1980 — LOST at Dallas 13-34

1983 Season

WildCard: Dec. 26, 1983 — WON at Dallas 24-17

Division: Jan. 1, 1984 — LOST at Washington 7-51

1984 Season

WildCard: Dec. 23, 1984 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 13-16

1985 Season

Division: Jan. 4, 1986 — WON vs. Dallas 20-0

ConfChmp: Jan. 12, 1986 — LOST at Chicago 0-24

1986 Season

WildCard: Dec. 28, 1986 — LOST at Washington 7-19

1988 Season

WildCard: Dec. 26, 1988 — LOST at Minnesota 17-28

1989 Season

WildCard: Dec. 31, 1989 — WON at Philadelphia 21-7

Division: Jan. 7, 1990 — WON at N.Y. Giants 19-13, OT

ConfChmp: Jan. 14, 1990 — LOST at San Francisco 3-30

1999 Season

Division: Jan. 16, 2000 — WON vs. Minnesota 49-37

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 2000 — WON vs. Tampa Bay 11-6

SuperBowl: Jan. 30, 2000 — WON vs. Tennessee 23-16

2000 Season

WildCard: Dec. 30, 2000 — LOST at New Orleans 28-31

2001 Season

Division: Jan. 20, 2002 — WON vs. Green Bay 45-17

ConfChmp: Jan. 27, 2002 — WON vs. Philadelphia 29-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2002 — LOST vs. New England 17-20

2003 Season

Division: Jan. 10, 2004 — LOST vs. Carolina 23-29, OT

2004 Season

WildCard: Jan. 8, 2005 — WON at Seattle 27-20

Division: Jan. 15, 2005 — LOST at Atlanta 17-47

2017 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Atlanta 13-26

2018 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Dallas 30-22

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — WON at New Orleans 26-23, OT

SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 13-3

2020 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2021 — WON at Seattle 30-20

Division: Jan. 16, 2021 — LOST at Green Bay 32-18

2020 Season

WildCard: Jan. 17, 2022 — WON vs. Arizona 34-11

Division: Jan. 23, 2022 — WON at Tampa Bay 30-27

ConfChmp: Jan. 30, 2022 — WON vs. San Francisco 20-17

