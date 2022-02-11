OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » Los Angeles Rams Postseason History

Los Angeles Rams Postseason History

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
1945 Season

Champion: Dec. 16, 1945 — WON vs. Washington 15-14

1949 Season

Champion: Dec. 18, 1949 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 0-14

1950 Season

Division: Dec. 17, 1950 — WON vs. Chicago 24-14

Champion: Dec. 24, 1950 — LOST at Cleveland 28-30

1951 Season

Champion: Dec. 23, 1951 — WON vs. Cleveland 24-17

1952 Season

Division: Dec. 21, 1952 — LOST at Detroit 21-31

1955 Season

Champion: Dec. 26, 1955 — LOST vs. Cleveland 14-38

1967 Season

Division: Dec. 23, 1967 — LOST at Green Bay 7-28

1969 Season

Division: Dec. 27, 1969 — LOST at Minnesota 20-23

1973 Season

Division: Dec. 23, 1973 — LOST at Dallas 16-27

1974 Season

Division: Dec. 22, 1974 — WON vs. Washington 19-10

ConfChmp: Dec. 29, 1974 — LOST at Minnesota 10-14

1975 Season

Division: Dec. 27, 1975 — WON vs. St. Louis 35-23

ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1976 — LOST vs. Dallas 7-37

1976 Season

Division: Dec. 19, 1976 — WON at Dallas 14-12

ConfChmp: Dec. 26, 1976 — LOST at Minnesota 13-24

1977 Season

Division: Dec. 26, 1977 — LOST vs. Minnesota 7-14

1978 Season

Division: Dec. 31, 1978 — WON vs. Minnesota 34-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 7, 1979 — LOST vs. Dallas 0-28

1979 Season

Division: Dec. 30, 1979 — WON at Dallas 21-19

ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1980 — WON at Tampa Bay 9-0

SuperBowl: Jan. 20, 1980 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 19-31

1980 Season

WildCard: Dec. 28, 1980 — LOST at Dallas 13-34

1983 Season

WildCard: Dec. 26, 1983 — WON at Dallas 24-17

Division: Jan. 1, 1984 — LOST at Washington 7-51

1984 Season

WildCard: Dec. 23, 1984 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 13-16

1985 Season

Division: Jan. 4, 1986 — WON vs. Dallas 20-0

ConfChmp: Jan. 12, 1986 — LOST at Chicago 0-24

1986 Season

WildCard: Dec. 28, 1986 — LOST at Washington 7-19

1988 Season

WildCard: Dec. 26, 1988 — LOST at Minnesota 17-28

1989 Season

WildCard: Dec. 31, 1989 — WON at Philadelphia 21-7

Division: Jan. 7, 1990 — WON at N.Y. Giants 19-13, OT

ConfChmp: Jan. 14, 1990 — LOST at San Francisco 3-30

1999 Season

Division: Jan. 16, 2000 — WON vs. Minnesota 49-37

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 2000 — WON vs. Tampa Bay 11-6

SuperBowl: Jan. 30, 2000 — WON vs. Tennessee 23-16

2000 Season

WildCard: Dec. 30, 2000 — LOST at New Orleans 28-31

2001 Season

Division: Jan. 20, 2002 — WON vs. Green Bay 45-17

ConfChmp: Jan. 27, 2002 — WON vs. Philadelphia 29-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2002 — LOST vs. New England 17-20

2003 Season

Division: Jan. 10, 2004 — LOST vs. Carolina 23-29, OT

2004 Season

WildCard: Jan. 8, 2005 — WON at Seattle 27-20

Division: Jan. 15, 2005 — LOST at Atlanta 17-47

2017 Season

WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Atlanta 13-26

2018 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Dallas 30-22

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — WON at New Orleans 26-23, OT

SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 13-3

2020 Season

WildCard: Jan. 9, 2021 — WON at Seattle 30-20

Division: Jan. 16, 2021 — LOST at Green Bay 32-18

2020 Season

WildCard: Jan. 17, 2022 — WON vs. Arizona 34-11

Division: Jan. 23, 2022 — WON at Tampa Bay 30-27

ConfChmp: Jan. 30, 2022 — WON vs. San Francisco 20-17

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up