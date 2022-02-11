Los Angeles Rams Postseason History

|1945 Season
Champion: Dec. 16, 1945 — WON vs. Washington 15-14
|1949 Season
Champion: Dec. 18, 1949 — LOST vs. Philadelphia 0-14
|1950 Season
Division: Dec. 17, 1950 — WON vs. Chicago 24-14
Champion: Dec. 24, 1950 — LOST at Cleveland 28-30
|1951 Season
Champion: Dec. 23, 1951 — WON vs. Cleveland 24-17
|1952 Season
Division: Dec. 21, 1952 — LOST at Detroit 21-31
|1955 Season
Champion: Dec. 26, 1955 — LOST vs. Cleveland 14-38
|1967 Season
Division: Dec. 23, 1967 — LOST at Green Bay 7-28
|1969 Season
Division: Dec. 27, 1969 — LOST at Minnesota 20-23
|1973 Season
Division: Dec. 23, 1973 — LOST at Dallas 16-27
|1974 Season
Division: Dec. 22, 1974 — WON vs. Washington 19-10
ConfChmp: Dec. 29, 1974 — LOST at Minnesota 10-14
|1975 Season
Division: Dec. 27, 1975 — WON vs. St. Louis 35-23
ConfChmp: Jan. 4, 1976 — LOST vs. Dallas 7-37
|1976 Season
Division: Dec. 19, 1976 — WON at Dallas 14-12
ConfChmp: Dec. 26, 1976 — LOST at Minnesota 13-24
|1977 Season
Division: Dec. 26, 1977 — LOST vs. Minnesota 7-14
|1978 Season
Division: Dec. 31, 1978 — WON vs. Minnesota 34-10
ConfChmp: Jan. 7, 1979 — LOST vs. Dallas 0-28
|1979 Season
Division: Dec. 30, 1979 — WON at Dallas 21-19
ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1980 — WON at Tampa Bay 9-0
SuperBowl: Jan. 20, 1980 — LOST vs. Pittsburgh 19-31
|1980 Season
WildCard: Dec. 28, 1980 — LOST at Dallas 13-34
|1983 Season
WildCard: Dec. 26, 1983 — WON at Dallas 24-17
Division: Jan. 1, 1984 — LOST at Washington 7-51
|1984 Season
WildCard: Dec. 23, 1984 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 13-16
|1985 Season
Division: Jan. 4, 1986 — WON vs. Dallas 20-0
ConfChmp: Jan. 12, 1986 — LOST at Chicago 0-24
|1986 Season
WildCard: Dec. 28, 1986 — LOST at Washington 7-19
|1988 Season
WildCard: Dec. 26, 1988 — LOST at Minnesota 17-28
|1989 Season
WildCard: Dec. 31, 1989 — WON at Philadelphia 21-7
Division: Jan. 7, 1990 — WON at N.Y. Giants 19-13, OT
ConfChmp: Jan. 14, 1990 — LOST at San Francisco 3-30
|1999 Season
Division: Jan. 16, 2000 — WON vs. Minnesota 49-37
ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 2000 — WON vs. Tampa Bay 11-6
SuperBowl: Jan. 30, 2000 — WON vs. Tennessee 23-16
|2000 Season
WildCard: Dec. 30, 2000 — LOST at New Orleans 28-31
|2001 Season
Division: Jan. 20, 2002 — WON vs. Green Bay 45-17
ConfChmp: Jan. 27, 2002 — WON vs. Philadelphia 29-24
SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2002 — LOST vs. New England 17-20
|2003 Season
Division: Jan. 10, 2004 — LOST vs. Carolina 23-29, OT
|2004 Season
WildCard: Jan. 8, 2005 — WON at Seattle 27-20
Division: Jan. 15, 2005 — LOST at Atlanta 17-47
|2017 Season
WildCard: Jan. 6, 2018 — LOST vs. Atlanta 13-26
|2018 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2019 — WON vs. Dallas 30-22
ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2019 — WON at New Orleans 26-23, OT
SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2019 — LOST vs. New England 13-3
|2020 Season
WildCard: Jan. 9, 2021 — WON at Seattle 30-20
Division: Jan. 16, 2021 — LOST at Green Bay 32-18
|2020 Season
WildCard: Jan. 17, 2022 — WON vs. Arizona 34-11
Division: Jan. 23, 2022 — WON at Tampa Bay 30-27
ConfChmp: Jan. 30, 2022 — WON vs. San Francisco 20-17
