Los Angeles Rams Game Recaps

Game 1 RAMS 34, BEARS 14 INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a…

Game 1 RAMS 34, BEARS 14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut with his new team, leading Los Angeles past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears.

Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass for the Rams, who swung a blockbuster offseason trade to acquire the 13-year veteran quarterback from Detroit. Stafford then hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard TD to open the third quarter, and he found Robert Woods for a clinching score with 3:17 to play.

___

Game 2 RAMS 27, COLTS 24

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play.

The Rams have won three straight in this series and have taken all five road openers under coach Sean McVay.

___

Game 3 RAMS 34, BUCCANEERS 24

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady.

The loss snapped the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season.

Stafford was off target on five of his first six attempts before getting in a groove as the Rams (3-0) scored on their next six drives. His best pass of the game came early in the third quarter, when he connected with a wide-open DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard score to extend Los Angeles lead to 21-7.

___

Game 4 ARIZONA 37, RAMS 20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a virtuoso performance, and the Arizona Cardinals extended their longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona, which finally beat Sean McVay for the first time in nine tries.

___

Game 5 RAMS 26, SEAHAWKS 17

SEATTLE (AP) – Matthew Stafford threw for 365 yards and a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night in a game Russell Wilson left in the second half with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Wilson missed significant game time due to injury for the first time after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. He was hurt by contact on a follow through midway through the third quarter. He attempted to direct one more drive before turning the game over to backup Geno Smith.

___

Game 6 RAMS 38, GIANTS 11

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods for a 15-yard score and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder.

Stafford, who has 16 TD passes in six games, finished 22 of 28 for 251 yards in three-plus quarters. The Rams took advantage of two short fields provided by their defense for easy TDs in breaking the game open early against New York.

___

Game 7 RAMS 28, LIONS 19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Jalen Ramsey made an end zone interception with five minutes left.

Jared Goff passed for 268 yards and nearly led the Lions (0-7) to an upset win in his first meeting with the Rams (6-1), who traded him for Stafford in a blockbuster deal last winter.

The Rams led 25-19 when Goff drove the Lions to the Los Angeles 12 in the waning minutes while converting four third downs on an excellent drive. But Ramsey came up with his latest game-changing play on his 27th birthday when he picked off an errant throw by Goff, who was being hit by the Rams other 2020 All-Pro, Aaron Donald.

___

Game 8 RAMS 38, TEXANS 22

HOUSTON (AP) Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and the Rams dominated the inept Texans.

Its the fourth straight victory for the Rams and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Stafford threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with about 9½ minutes left in the third, lifting Los Angeles to a 31-0 lead.

___

Game 9 TITANS 28, RAMS 16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Kevin Byard returned Matthew Staffords second consecutive interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessees defense carried the Titans to a win over Los Angeles in a showdown between conference co-leaders.

Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessees five sacks of Stafford during a stifling performance against the Rams prolific passing offense. Stafford crucially threw back-to-back interceptions that the Titans turned into 14 points in 11 seconds of the second quarter, sending them well on their way to their fifth consecutive victory.

___

Game 10 49ERS 31, RAMS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday night for their first home win in more than a year.

The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams.

___

Game 11 PACKERS 36, RAMS 28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers withstood pain from a toe injury, threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score.

The Rams outscored Green Bay 11-0 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

___

Game 12 RAMS 37, JAGUARS 7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford, and the Rams snapped their three-game losing streak.

Stafford passed for 295 yards while Sony Michel rushed for 121 yards and a score for the Rams, who rebounded from a winless November with a solid all-around effort against a struggling opponent. Kupp had his 100th reception of a remarkable season among his eight catches for 129 yards.

___

Game 13 RAMS 30, CARDINALS 23

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. each caught a touchdown pass and the Los Angeles Rams held on for a 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Kupp had 13 catches for 123 yards, the eighth 100-yard game this season for the NFL’s receiving leader.

The Cardinals had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after recovering an onside kick. But a holding call wiped out a long Murray run on the first play of the drive and Arizona couldn’t produce a last-second miracle.

___

Game 14 RAMS 20, SEAHAWKS 10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford in the second half, and Los Angeles held off Seattle in a rescheduled game between two COVID-19-depleted teams.

Kupp broke Isaac Bruces single-season Rams receptions record in the third quarter with a 6-yard TD catch that was also the 120th of his spectacular year. The NFLs receiving leader then scored a tiebreaking 29-yard touchdown with 10:48 to play on a picture-perfect throw over the middle from Stafford to cap an 88-yard drive.

___

Game 15 RAMS 30, VIKINGS 23

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles into the playoffs in its win over Minnesota.

The victory also sent the Rams NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals into the postseason.

Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score for the Rams, while Matt Gay made three field goals, and the Aaron Donald-led defense did its part, keeping the Vikings out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10-yard line.

___

Game 16 RAMS 20, RAVENS 19

BALTIMORE (AP) Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally that carried the Rams to their fifth straight victory.

Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson never got close enough for a field-goal try.

___

Game 17 49ERS 27, RAMS 24, OT

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The 49ers clinched a playoff spot thanks to Robbie Goulds 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.

Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers, who are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.

___

Wildcard Playoffs RAMS 34, CARDINALS 11

Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams, who will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles advanced in the postseason for the third time in the last four years under coach Sean McVay.

___

Divisional Playoffs RAMS 30, BUCCANEERS 27

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gays 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted Los Angeles to a divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournettes 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champion didnt get an opportunity to finish the job.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gays winning field goal.

___

NFC Championship RAMS 20, 49ERS 17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams, who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

But after Kupps second TD catch and a tying field goal on a drive extended by Jaquiski Tartts brutal dropped interception, the Rams drove for Matt Gays go-ahead, 30-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.