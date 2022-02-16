OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » NFL News » Falcons release Fowler following…

Falcons release Fowler following 7 1/2 sacks in 2 seasons

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Dante Fowler after he failed to provide the expected boost to the team’s long-suffering pass rush.

Fowler led the Falcons with 4 1/2 sacks in 2021, giving him only 7 1/2 sacks in his two seasons before Wednesday’s release announced by the team.

The Falcons finished last in the NFL with only 18 sacks, leaving edge rusher an area expected to be addressed in the NFL draft or free agency. No other NFL team had fewer than 29 sacks.

Following a 2020 season shortened by injuries, Fowler reworked his contract, accepting a pay cut on a new deal which included incentives. He failed to reach the five sacks needed to trigger escalating bonuses.

Fowler, 27, began his career with Jacksonville in 2016. He set a career high with 11 1/2 sacks with the Rams in 2019 before signing with Atlanta.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up