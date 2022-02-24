CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » NFL News » Falcons hire former Bears…

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff.

Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans.

The Falcons announced Pace’s hire Thursday.

Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish in 2021.

After Pace was hired out of the Saints’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.

Before moving to Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the Saints, moving up from coaching intern to director of player personnel.

Pace joins Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up