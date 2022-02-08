OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » Errol Spence, Yordenis Ugás…

Errol Spence, Yordenis Ugás book 147-pound bout for April 16

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welterweight champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugás will meet in a title unification bout April 16 in Arlington, Texas.

The fighters’ promoters announced the deal Tuesday for Spence to defend his WBC and IBF belts against WBA champion Ugás at AT&T Stadium, the massive home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) lives in the Dallas area, where he will fight for the fourth time in his last five bouts. He has been the IBF’s 147-pound champion since 2017, and he added the WBC title in 2019 by beating Shawn Porter.

Spence was scheduled to fight eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas last summer, but Spence withdrew 11 days before the bout with a torn retina.

Ugás (27-4, 12 KOs) stepped in for Spence on short notice and earned the biggest victory of his up-and-down career with a decisive unanimous decision over Pacquiao, who retired after the bout.

Spence and unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford have been circling a unification bout for years, but promoters’ squabbles have kept it from happening. Crawford and Canelo Álvarez are considered the world’s top two pound-for-pound fighters by most observers.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up