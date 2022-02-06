OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:57 PM

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.

The Devils announced the move on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Devils’ next game is Monday night at Ottawa.

