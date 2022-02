Cincinnati Bengals Postseason History The Associated Press

By The Associated Press 1970 Season Division: Dec: 26, 1970 — LOSS at Baltimore Colts 17-0 1973 Season Division: Dec. 23, 1973 — LOSS at Miami Dolphins, 34-16 1975 Season Division: Dec. 28, 1975 — LOSS at Oakland 31-38 1981 Season Division: Jan. 3, 1982 — WON vs. Buffalo Bills, 37-31 ConfChmp: Jan. 10, 1982 — WON vs. San Diego Chargers, 27-7 SuperBowl: Jan. 24, 1982 — LOSS vs. San Francisco 49ers, 26-21 1982 Playoffs Wildcard: Jan. 9, 1983 — LOSS vs. New York Jets, 44-17 1988 Season Division: Dec. 31, 1988 — WON vs. Seattle Seahawks, 21-13 ConfChmp: Jan. 8, 1989 — WON vs. Buffalo Bills, 21-10 SuperBowl: Jan. 22, 1989 — LOSS at San Francisco 49ers, 20-16 1990 Season WildCard: Jan. 6, 1991 — WON vs. Houston Oilers, 41-14 Division: Jan. 13, 1991 — LOSS at L.A. Raiders, 20-10 2005 Season WildCard: Jan. 8, 2006 — LOSS vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17 2009 Season WildCard: Jan. 9, 2010 — LOSS vs. New York Jets, 24-14 2011 Season WildCard: Jan. 7, 2012 — LOSS at Houston Texans, 31-10 2012 Season WildCard: Jan. 5, 2013 — LOSS at Houston Texans, 19-13 2013 Season WildCard: Jan. 5, 2014 — LOSS vs. San Diego Chargers, 27-10 2014 Season WildCard: Jan. 4, 2015 — LOSS at Indianapolis Colts, 26-10 2015 Season WildCard: Jan. 9, 2016 — LOSS vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 18-16 2021 Season WildCard: Jan. 15, 2022 — WON vs. L.A. Raiders 26-19 Division: Jan. 22, 2022 — WON at Tennessee Titans, 19-16 ConfChmp: Jan. 30, 2022 — WON at Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.