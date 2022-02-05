OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » NFL News » Bengals TE Uzomah works…

Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Uzomah’s playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

Uzomah sat out the Bengals’ previous practices this week, but rode a stationary bike Saturday and did some easy running while using a resistance band, according to a pool report.

Right guard Jackson Carman sat out a second straight day with a back injury after practicing in full earlier this week.

The Bengals practice indoors again at the University of Cincinnati and will take off from practice Sunday. They’ll arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Super Bowl.

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up