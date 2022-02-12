OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » Bengals call up DT…

Bengals call up DT Daniels, WR Taylor from practice squad

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have brought up defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both are classified as standard elevations.

Taylor has appeared in the Bengals’ last seven games. He caught the tying, 2-point conversion during the third quarter of the AFC championship game against Kansas City. He has also been the primary kick and punt returner.

Daniels has not played in the past two games after he suffered a groin injury in the wild-card round win over the Las Vegas Raiders. At 32 years old and with 124 games, Daniels is the Bengals’ oldest and most experienced player on the Super Bowl roster.

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up