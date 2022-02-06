OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » AP Top Sports News…

AP Top Sports News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Shiffrin calls fall in Olympic giant slalom ‘disappointment’

Peng Shuai says allegation was “enormous misunderstanding”

Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as head coach

Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

NASCAR scores win with successful race inside LA Coliseum

Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl’s return

Frank Reich among groups going to LA to combat trafficking

Returner among several feeling very lucky this Super Bowl

AP source: Texans in talks with Lovie Smith about top job

Antetokounmpo scores 28 as Bucks past Clippers 137-113

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up