AP Top Sports News at 11:40 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation

Olympic Updates: Xi to meet with leaders of Serbia, Egypt

SoFi Stadium ready to bring Hollywood opulence to Super Bowl

Juggling act: Rams O’Connell game planning and looking ahead

Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

Bearcats, Bengals finally gave Cincy fans reason to cheer

Seamus Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5

In Beijing, Olympic ideals coexist with authoritarian rule

NASCAR bet more than $1 million to bring cars into Coliseum

Crooked rim leads to 44-minute delay in 76ers-Mavericks game

