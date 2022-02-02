AP Top Sports News at 11:48 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Harbaugh to stay at Michigan; Vikings target Rams’ O’Connell Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders Flores says he…

Harbaugh to stay at Michigan; Vikings target Rams’ O’Connell Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit even if hired as coach US, McKennie beat cold, Honduras in dominant 3-0 win Bengals hope Burrow-Chase connection produces Super Bowl win Recruiting wars: A&M’s Fisher says rumors are ‘garbage’ Spieth, Cantlay carry load of limited star power at Pebble Blackhawks owner apologizes for response to Kyle Beach talk Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.