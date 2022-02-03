AP Top Sports News at 11:50 p.m. EST

Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson Olympics a sweet, complex homecoming for Chinese diaspora Goodell pressured by Congress to…

Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson

Olympics a sweet, complex homecoming for Chinese diaspora

Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report

Young has 43 points, Hawks end Suns’ 11-game winning streak

Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

Rams’ Stafford hopes to follow in friend Kershaw’s footsteps

Gorgeous day at Pebble and Tom Hoge has a scorecard to match

Suns’ Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

Olympic spotlight back on China for a COVID-tinged Games

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.