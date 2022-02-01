AP Top Sports News at 11:46 p.m. EST

OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
February 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

Chances of on-time spring training start all but vanish

Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster

No. 14 Texas Tech wins 77-64 over Beard and No. 23 Texas

New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

More winter, Honduras next for US in World Cup qualifier

Column: Brady’s goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

Whitworth excited to go against former team in Super Bowl

