AP Top Sports News at 11:46 p.m. EST

Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
Chances of on-time spring training start all but vanish
Virus infections for Olympic athletes, coaches rising faster
No. 14 Texas Tech wins 77-64 over Beard and No. 23 Texas
New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history
Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through
More winter, Honduras next for US in World Cup qualifier
Column: Brady’s goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling
Whitworth excited to go against former team in Super Bowl
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.