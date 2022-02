The voting for the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a…

The voting for the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati 28 Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas 21 Derwin James, DB, Los Angeles Chargers 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.