AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:47 PM

The voting for the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Dan Quinn, Dallas DC 31
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC 4
Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 2
Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia OL 2
Josh McDaniels, New England OC 2
Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas ST 2
Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay OC 2
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco DC 1
Joe Barry, Green Bay DC 1
Adam Stenavich, Green Bay OL 1
Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC 1
Kellen Moore, Dallas OC 1

