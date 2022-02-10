AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The voting for the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a…

The voting for the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Dan Quinn, Dallas DC 31 Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC 4 Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 2 Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia OL 2 Josh McDaniels, New England OC 2 Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas ST 2 Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay OC 2 DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco DC 1 Joe Barry, Green Bay DC 1 Adam Stenavich, Green Bay OL 1 Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC 1 Kellen Moore, Dallas OC 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.