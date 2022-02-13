Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 11:51 PM

FOURTH QUARTER
Los Angeles Rams

2-5-CIN 47 (15:00) C.Akers left tackle to CIN 49 for -2 yards (S.Hubbard).

3-7-CIN 49 (14:16) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to V.Jefferson (E.Apple).

4-7-CIN 49 (14:11) J.Hekker punts 33 yards to CIN 16, Center-M.Orzech, fair catch by T.Taylor.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 16(14:05) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 17 for 1 yard (E.Weddle).

2-9-CIN 17 (13:14) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 33 for 16 yards (T.Rapp).

1-10-CIN 33 (12:38) (Shotgun) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 34 for 1 yard (A.Robinson).

2-9-CIN 34 (11:59) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Williams).

3-9-CIN 34 (11:55) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 28 for -6 yards (V.Miller). CIN-J.Burrow was injured during the play.

PENALTY on CIN-I.Prince, Unnecessary Roughness, 14 yards, enforced between downs.

4-29-CIN 14 (11:38) K.Huber punts 54 yards to LA 32, Center-C.Harris. B.Powell to LA 35 for 3 yards (T.Flowers, M.Thomas).

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 35 (11:29) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to V.Jefferson pushed ob at LA 42 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).

2-3-LA 42 (10:55) S.Michel right tackle to LA 41 for -1 yards (L.Wilson, M.Hilton).

3-4-LA 41 (10:11) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek.

4-4-LA 41(10:07) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to CIN 16, Center-M.Orzech, out of bounds.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 16 (9:58) D.Smith reported in as eligible. J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 28 for 12 yards (L.Floyd, D.Williams).

1-10-CIN 28 (9:12) (Shotgun) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 36 for 8 yards (E.Jones, L.Floyd).

2-2-CIN 36 (8:37) D.Smith reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left guard to CIN 36 for no gain (J.Hollins).

3-2-CIN 36 (8:01) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Evans to CIN 39 for 3 yards (E.Jones).

1-10-CIN 39 (7:25) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon pushed ob at CIN 36 for -3 yards (E.Jones).

2-13-CIN 36 (6:50) (Shotgun) J.Mixon right end to CIN 40 for 4 yards (D.Williams). LA-E.Jones was injured during the play.

3-9-CIN 40 (6:23) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.

4-9-CIN 40 (6:20) K.Huber punts 39 yards to LA 21, Center-C.Harris, fair catch by B.Powell.

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 21 (6:13) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Hopkins to LA 30 for 9 yards (S.Hubbard).

2-1-LA 30 (5:48) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.

3-1-LA 30 (5:44) C.Akers left guard to LA 30 for no gain (G.Pratt).

4-1-LA 30 (5:00) C.Kupp right end to LA 37 for 7 yards (J.Bates III; E.Apple).

1-10-LA 37 (4:36) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to C.Akers (L.Wilson).

2-10-LA 37 (4:31) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LA 45 for 8 yards (V.Bell).

3-2-LA 45 (4:06) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Hopkins to CIN 49 for 6 yards (V.Bell).

1-10-CIN 49 (3:41) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Akers to CIN 46 for 3 yards (V.Bell, S.Hubbard).

2-7-CIN 46 (3:06) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to CIN 24 for 22 yards (J.Bates III).

1-10-CIN 24 (2:34) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to CIN 16 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).

2-2-CIN 16 (2:02) (No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Akers up the middle to CIN 8 for 8 yards (G.Pratt; V.Bell).

Two-Minute Warning

1-8-CIN 8 (1:55) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to V.Jefferson.

2-8-CIN 8 (1:51) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.

3-8-CIN 8 (1:47) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (L.Wilson) (D.Reader).

PENALTY on CIN-L.Wilson, Defensive Holding, 4 yards, enforced at CIN 8 – No Play.

1-4-CIN 4 (1:44) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty.

Penalty on LA-R.Havenstein, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at CIN 4 – No Play.

Penalty on CIN-V.Bell, Unnecessary Roughness, offsetting.

1-4-CIN 4 (1:38) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.

PENALTY on CIN-E.Apple, Defensive Pass Interference, 3 yards, enforced at CIN 4 – No Play.

1-1-CIN 1 (1:35) M.Stafford up the middle to CIN 1 for no gain (G.Pratt; S.Hubbard).

Timeout ‥1 by CIN at 01:29.

2-1-CIN 1 (1:29) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.

L.A. Rams 23, Cincinnati 20

M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LA 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 25 (1:25) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at CIN 42 for 17 yards (N.Scott).

1-10-CIN 42 (1:19) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to LA 49 for 9 yards (E.Weddle) (V.Miller).

2-1-LA 49 (:54) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase.

3-1-LA 49 (:48) (Shotgun) S.Perine right tackle to LA 49 for no gain (G.Gaines; A.Donald).

Timeout ‥2 by CIN at 00:43.

4-1-LA 49 (:43) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to S.Perine (A.Donald).

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 49 (:39) M.Stafford kneels to LA 48 for -1 yards.

END GAME

FINAL: L.A. Rams 23, Cincinnati 20

