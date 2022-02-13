Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ THIRD QUARTER CIN elects to Receive, and LA elects to defend the North goal. M.Gay kicks 65 yards from…

THIRD QUARTER

CIN elects to Receive, and LA elects to defend the North goal.

M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LA 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Cincinnati

1-10-CIN 25 (15:00) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins for 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.

L.A. Rams 13, Cinicinnati 17

E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to LA 0. B.Powell to LA 17 for 17 yards (M.Bailey).

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 17 (14:44) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for B.Skowronek INTERCEPTED by C.Awuzie at LA 32. C.Awuzie to LA 31 for 1 yard (B.Skowronek).

Cincinnati

1-10-LA 31 (14:38) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to LA 31 for no gain (L.Floyd).

2-10-LA 31 (14:18) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at LA 32 for -1 yards (A.Donald).

3-11-LA 32 (13:51) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to LA 22 for 10 yards (D.Williams, T.Rapp).

4-1-LA 22 (13:09) (Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to LA 18 for 4 yards (T.Rapp).

1-10-LA 18 (12:28) J.Mixon left tackle to LA 16 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo, A.Robinson).

2-8-LA 16 (11:45) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Uzomah to LA 11 for 5 yards (D.Williams; T.Rapp).

3-3-LA 11 (11:03) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at LA 20 for -9 yards (A.Donald).

4-12-LA 20(10:19) E.McPherson 38 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Harris, Holder-K.Huber.

L.A. Rams 13, Cinicinnati 20

E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 25 (10:15) C.Akers right guard to LA 27 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard, B.Hill).

2-8-LA 27 (9:52) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.

3-8-LA 27 (9:49) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at LA 42 for 15 yards (L.Wilson).

1-10-LA 42 (9:08) (Shotgun) D.Henderson up the middle to LA 43 for 1 yard (G.Pratt).

2-9-LA 43 (8:40) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to CIN 44 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).

1-10-CIN 44 (8:06) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Hopkins to CIN 28 for 16 yards (L.Wilson; J.Bates III).

1-10-CIN 28 (7:27) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek pushed ob at CIN 21 for 7 yards (E.Apple).

2-3-CIN 21 (6:51) C.Akers up the middle to CIN 23 for -2 yards (S.Hubbard).

3-5-CIN 23 (6:08) (Shotgun) C.Kupp pass incomplete short right to M.Stafford.

4-5-CIN 23 (6:02) M.Gay 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.

L.A. Rams 16, Cinicinnati 20

M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LA 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 25 (5:58) (Shotgun) J.Mixon right end to CIN 29 for 4 yards (A.Donald, E.Jones).

2-6-CIN 29 (5:24) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 22 for -7 yards (E.Jones).

3-13-CIN 22 (4:42) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.

4-13-CIN 22 (4:37) K.Huber punts 43 yards to LA 35, Center-C.Harris. B.Powell to LA 47 for 12 yards (C.Johnston).

Los Angeles Rams

1-10-LA 47 (4:28) M.Stafford pass short right to V.Jefferson to LA 46 for -1 yards (L.Wilson). CIN-C.Awuzie was injured during the play.

Timeout at 04:08.

2-11-LA 46 (3:56) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Akers to 50 for 4 yards (L.Wilson) (D.Reader).

3-7-50 (3:35) (No Huddle, Shotgun) M.Stafford sacked at LA 44 for -6 yards (D.Reader).

4-13-LA 44(2:55) J.Hekker punts 40 yards to CIN 16, Center-M.Orzech, out of bounds.

Cincinnati Bengals

1-10-CIN 16 (2:47) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 14 for -2 yards (A.Robinson).

2-12-CIN 14 (2:09) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 4 for -10 yards (V.Miller).

3-22-CIN 4 (1:23) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Thomas to CIN 21 for 17 yards (E.Weddle, J.Ramsey).

4-5-CIN 21(:43) K.Huber punts 32 yards to LA 47, Center-C.Harris. B.Powell to LA 48 for 1 yard (M.Thomas).

Los Angeles Rams

(:36) C.Akers left end pushed ob at CIN 47 for 5 yards (V.Bell).1-10-LA 48

END OF QUARTER

L.A. Rams 16, Cinicinnati 20

