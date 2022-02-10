2022 Hall of Fame List

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022: Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/End San Francisco 49ers 1994-2007…

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022:

Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/End San Francisco 49ers 1994-2007

Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle Jacksonville Jaguars 1995-2001

Richard Seymour, Defensive Tackle/End New England Patriots 2001-2008, Oakland Raiders 2009-2012

Sam Mills, Linebacker New Orleans Saints 1986-1994, Carolina Panthers 1995-1997

LeRoy Butler Defensive Back Green Bay Packers 1990-2001

Coach

Dick Vermeil, Philadelphia Eagles 1976-1982, St. Louis Rams 1997-1999, Kansas City Chiefs 2001-2005

Contributor

Art McNally, Referee 1959-1967, Director of Officiating 1968-1991

Senior

Cliff Branch, Wide Receiver Oakland/L.A. Raiders 1972-1985

