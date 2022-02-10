OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » NFL News » 2022 Hall of Fame List

2022 Hall of Fame List

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022:

Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/End San Francisco 49ers 1994-2007

Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle Jacksonville Jaguars 1995-2001

Richard Seymour, Defensive Tackle/End New England Patriots 2001-2008, Oakland Raiders 2009-2012

Sam Mills, Linebacker New Orleans Saints 1986-1994, Carolina Panthers 1995-1997

LeRoy Butler, Defensive Back Green Bay Packers 1990-2001

Coach

Dick Vermeil, Philadelphia Eagles 1976-1982, St. Louis Rams 1997-1999, Kansas City Chiefs 2001-2005

Contributor

Art McNally, Referee 1959-1967, Director of Officiating 1968-1991

Senior

Cliff Branch, Wide Receiver Oakland/L.A. Raiders 1972-1985

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up