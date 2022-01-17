CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Watt active for Cards, Weddle in for Rams in playoff meeting

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:07 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — J.J. Watt is in uniform for the Arizona Cardinals and Eric Weddle is playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL West rivals’ playoff showdown Monday night.

Watt was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day for the Cardinals (11-6), who are going after their second playoff victory in 12 seasons when they face the division champion Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since late October due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 37-year-old Weddle, a two-time All-Pro safety, is ending a two-year retirement to help the Rams, who lost both of their starting safeties in their regular-season finale. Taylor Rapp is inactive while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and Jordan Fuller is out for the season with a right ankle injury.

Arizona running backs James Conner (ribs) and Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe) and receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are all active for the playoffs, as are starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and rookie starting cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).

The Rams also activated defensive back Blake Countess from the practice squad to address their depth problems in the secondary. Countess hasn’t played in a game this season.

The Cardinals’ inactives are linebacker Victor Dimukeje, receiver Andy Isabella, defensive tackle Zach Kerr, quarterback Trace McSorley, offensive tackle Joshua Miles, defensive end Jordan Phillips and running back Jonathan Ward.

The Rams’ inactives are Rapp, quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Buddy Howell, linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

