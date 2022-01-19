CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » NFL News » Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators…

Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators for head coach job

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 8:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas.

Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys’ staff in 2021.

After winning the NFC East, the Cowboys lost to San Francisco last weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Vikings previously interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They have requested to speak with at least five other candidates: Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the two top assistants for the Los Angeles Rams, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up