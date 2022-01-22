CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » NFL News » Titans sit linebacker Rashaan…

Titans sit linebacker Rashaan Evans, Bengals sit WR Morgan

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have scratched linebacker Rashaan Evans for their AFC divisional game after he started 11 of 12 games this season.

Evans was not on the injury report all week.

The Titans also scratched defensive lineman Teair Tart, while Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan sat. They were the only players questionable for this game. Tart has been dealing with an injured ankle that limited him all week after keeping him out of the Titans’ regular-season finale in Houston.

Morgan was limited all week by a hamstring. He did not play in the Bengals’ wild-card win over the Raiders, though he played 17 games during the regular season and got a start in Cincinnati’s regular-season finale against Cleveland.

Other Titans who are out include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Derick Roberson, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

Cincinnati scratched cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, defensive end Wyatt Ray, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up