Sweat inactive for Eagles after having ’emergency procedure’

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 12:26 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat is inactive for Sunday’s NFC wild-card game after being admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation.”

The Eagles released a statement before the game saying Sweat was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night and underwent “an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter.”

“In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play,” the statement said. “He improved every day, but it was determined by doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing in a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.”

Sweat tied for the team lead in sacks with 7½.

The remainder of Philadelphia’s inactives are safety Andre Chachere, cornerback Tay Gowin, guard Nate Herbig, running back Jason Huntley, cornerback Kary Vincent and quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Meanwhile, linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett returned to the lineup for the Buccaneers. Running back Leonard Fournette, however, remains on injured reserve for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tampa Bay’s inactives include running back Ronald Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, guard Nick Leverett, tight end Codey McElroy, quarterback Kyle Trask and running back Kenjon Barner.

