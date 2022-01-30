CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Rams’ offense down 3 key players at half of NFC title game

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 8:25 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three key members of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense were questionable to return for the second half of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers due to injuries.

Running back Cam Akers suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter after gaining 45 yards on 10 carries. Tight end Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson both suffered knee injuries. Higbee was hurt in the first quarter and Jefferson in the second.

Akers missed the regular season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury before the start of training camp. He totaled 103 yards on 41 carries in postseason wins over Arizona and Tampa Bay.

Higbee and Jefferson were third and fourth for the Rams in receiving during the regular season and playoffs.

San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also were hurt. Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and Flannigan-Fowles injured a knee in the first.

Niners defensive lineman Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.

