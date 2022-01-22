CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 11:10 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Monday, Jan. 17

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 11

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC

Cincinnati at Buffalo or Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

San Francisco at L.A. Rams or Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

