NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.(CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23

NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD

TBD, TBD

TBD, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 30 AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

