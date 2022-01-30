CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 5:36 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth’s backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury.

The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conference title game, and he missed the 49ers’ regular-season finale at SoFi Stadium against the Rams with an elbow injury.

Rapp hasn’t played since he incurred a concussion in the Rams’ regular season-ending loss to the 49ers three weeks ago. The starter’s absence means Terrell Burgess and Eric Weddle will play extensively again for the Los Angeles defense, which is also without starting safety Jordan Fuller.

Whitworth injured his knee in the Rams’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, missing last week’s playoff victory at Tampa Bay. Noteboom filled in capably, but injured his chest during Los Angeles’ final drive.

The 49ers’ inactives are receiver Mohamed Sanu, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., linebacker Marcell Harris, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, guard Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.

The Rams’ other inactives are Rapp, Noteboom, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Brycen Hopkins.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

NFL News

