Giants end first-round interviews for GM with 2 SF execs

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:45 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants wrapped up the first round of interviews for their vacant general manager’s job, interviewing two executives with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara and and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, John’s brother, spoke with Niners assistant general manager Adam Peters and San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

The Giants interviewed nine men for the job that opened a week ago Monday when Dave Gettleman retired after four losing seasons.

The other men interviewed were Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel; Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel; Ryan Cowden, Tennessee’s vice president of player personnel; Ryan Poles, Chiefs executive director of player personnel; Quentin Harris, Cardinals vice president of player personnel; Adrian Wilson, Arizona’s vice president of pro personnel Joe Schoen; Bills assistant general manager.

The Giants plan a second round of interviews with some candidates.

Peters, 42, has 19 years experience in the NFL, having worked with New England, Denver and the Niners. He was made assistant GM this year after four seasons as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Carthon, 40, is completing his first season as the 49ers’ director of player personnel after serving four seasons as the club’s director of pro personnel. He also has worked for the Rams and Falcons. He is the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon.

