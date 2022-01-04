CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Former Browns tackle Dieken retiring as team broadcaster

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 4:38 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doug Dieken, who after retiring as a left tackle for the Browns became a beloved radio color commentator for the team, is retiring from broadcasting after spending 50-plus years with the organization.

Dieken’s last game will be Cleveland’s season finale on Sunday against Cincinnati.

The 72-year-old Dieken played in 203 consecutive games over 14 seasons for the Browns before retiring in 1985.

He transitioned to the radio booth and has been one of the only stable things for a franchise that has undergone numerous changes over the past five decades.

“It’s been a great ride” Dieken said. “I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun.

“We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

