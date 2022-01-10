Dave Gettleman out as Giants GM, says he is retiring

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman has retired as general manager of the New York Giants after a fourth…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman has retired as general manager of the New York Giants after a fourth straight double-digit losing season.

The Giants announced the 70-year-old Gettleman retired Monday, a day after New York (4-13) dropped its season finale 22-7 to Washington. It was the sixth straight loss and it ended a dismal, injury-plagued second season under coach Joe Judge.

Gettleman probably would have been fired had he not stepped down.

Judge’s future with the Giants also is in question after the late swoon marked by inept offensive performances. He plans to talk to team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch this week about returning for a third season.

The Giants went 19-46 during Gettleman’s tenure and were rarely in playoff contention in that period.

This past season was particularly disappointing. The Giants came into the year with higher expectations coming off a 6-10 campaign that saw them close the season with a 5-3 run to finish second in the weak NFC East, a game behind Washington (7-9).

The anticipation grew in the offseason when New York signed playmaking wide receiver Kenny Golladay, drafted speedy receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round, and signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to help with the blocking.

Nothing went right.

