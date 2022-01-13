CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Cowboys, personnel man McClay agree on contract extension

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 2:49 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension for vice president of player personnel Will McClay, who has played a significant role in a series of solid drafts over nearly a decade.

McClay has often drawn interest from other teams seeking general managers, but has preferred to stay with the Dallas front office. Owner Jerry Jones also carries the GM title, with son Stephen Jones the second in command as executive vice president of personnel.

The 55-year-old McClay has been with the Dallas organization since 2002 when he was on the staff of the Arena League’s Dallas Desperados.

McClay also was a scout for the Cowboys during five seasons as coach of the Desperados. He joined the Cowboys full time in 2009 and rose through the ranks.

McClay was promoted to his current title in 2017 after being an assistant director of player personnel and the senior director of pro and college scouting.

