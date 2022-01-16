WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » NFL News » Concussion sidelines 49ers' Bosa…

Concussion sidelines 49ers’ Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa has been ruled out of a wild-card game against Dallas because of a concussion after a collision with teammate D.J. Jones.

Bosa was rushing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from the left side when he was crunched in the head and neck area as Jones came from the other direction late in the second quarter Sunday. Bosa stayed down for a couple of minutes before flashing a thumbs-up as he prepared to leave the field.

The 49ers’ sack leader during the regular season went to the locker room before halftime and was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Bosa had 15½ sacks during the regular season and was credited with half a sack of Prescott in the first half. San Francisco was up 16-7 at halftime.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up