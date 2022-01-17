CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » NFL News » Cards' Baker evaluated for…

Cards’ Baker evaluated for concussion following collision

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being evaluated for a concussion after he appeared to briefly lose consciousness in a helmet-to-helmet collision Monday night late in the third quarter of a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton said Baker was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The medical staff said Baker was alert and that he never lost feeling or movement in his extremities.

Baker was taken off on a stretcher following the play. Rams running back Cam Akers lowered his shoulder as Baker went in for the tackle, but Baker still made contact with Akers’ helmet. Baker immediately went down and teammates signaled for medical attention.

Trainers and medical personnel put head and neck stabilizers around Baker’s helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 26-year-old Baker raised his right arm while being wheeled off the field as concerned players from both teams watched.

Baker is in his fifth NFL season. He was a second-team selection to the AP All-Pro team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up