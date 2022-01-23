CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Buccaneers All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs inactive against Rams

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 2:16 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is inactive for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Wirfs was hurt during the previous week’s wild-card victory over Philadelphia and had been listed as questionable. Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen also injured an ankle against the Eagles, but will play against the Rams.

Wirfs, who had played every offensive snap this season before going down last week, will be replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Wells.

The Rams, meanwhile, are without injured starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion).

Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, running back Buddy Howell and quarterback Bryce Perkins are also inactive for Los Angeles.

Running back Ronald Jones, wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask and cornerback Pierre Desir are inactive for Tampa Bay.

Leading rusher Leonard Fournette is in uniform for the defending Super Bowl champions after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He missed the final three weeks of the regular season, plus last week’s playoff game against the Eagles with a hamstring strain.

