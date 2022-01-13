CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Bears interview Kelly, Browns exec Adofo-Mensah for GM job

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 8:08 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed front-office executive Champ Kelly and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager job Thursday.

Kelly has worked for the Bears the past seven years, as director of pro scouting from 2015 to 2016 and director of player personnel since 2017. He was with Denver from 2007 to 2014, rising from college scout to assistant coordinator of college and pro scouting.

Kelly was a receiver and defensive back at Kentucky from 1998 to 2001.

Adofo-Mensah comes with an analytics background over nine years in the NFL. He spent the past two seasons under Browns GM Andrew Berry after working in San Francisco’s research and development department from 2013 to 2019. Adofo-Mensah played basketball at Princeton.

The Bears are looking for new leadership after firing GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 season.

Chicago interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Cleveland executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager jobs Wednesday.

