Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 8:05 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday.

Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the on-field product and more with communication within the team’s brain trust.

Ireland was Miami’s general manager from 2008 to 2013. The Dolphins won the AFC East at 11-5 his first season after going 1-15 in 2007.

Ireland was hired by New Orleans in 2015, basically replacing Ryan Pace when he became Chicago’s GM. Ireland was a Bears ball boy when was 12. His grandfather Jim Parmer worked as a scout for Chicago from 1972 to 1977 and was the team’s director of college scouting from 1978 to 1985.

The Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and Pace following a 6-11 season.

Chicago has also interviewed Doug Pederson for the coaching job, and in-house candidate Champ Kelly and Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the GM position.

