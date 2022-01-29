CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about opening

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:47 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about the NFL team’s coaching vacancy Saturday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides are gauging interest.

A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday night and is searching for a coach.

Michigan’s coach might be a good fit, and he might be ready to leave his alma mater.

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons with the Wolverines. The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco’s coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

