AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Green Bay Packers (12)
|13
|4
|0
|384
|1
|2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|4
|0
|369
|2
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|5
|0
|352
|4
|4. Tennessee Titans
|12
|5
|0
|351
|5
|5. Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|324
|8
|6. Los Angeles Rams
|12
|5
|0
|316
|3
|7. Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|7
|0
|314
|7
|8. Buffalo Bills
|11
|6
|0
|311
|9
|9. Arizona Cardinals
|11
|6
|0
|287
|6
|10. San Francisco 49ers
|10
|7
|0
|275
|12
|11. New England Patriots
|10
|7
|0
|273
|10
|12. Las Vegas Raiders
|10
|7
|0
|252
|15
|13. Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|8
|0
|234
|13
|14. Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|7
|1
|225
|16
|15. Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|8
|0
|220
|14
|16. New Orleans Saints
|9
|8
|0
|192
|19
|17. Indianapolis Colts
|9
|8
|0
|187
|11
|18. Miami Dolphins
|9
|8
|0
|184
|18
|19. Cleveland Browns
|8
|9
|0
|159
|20
|20. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|9
|0
|154
|20
|21. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|9
|0
|153
|17
|22. Seattle Seahawks
|7
|10
|0
|132
|25
|23. Denver Broncos
|7
|10
|0
|121
|23
|24. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|116
|22
|25. Washington Football Team
|7
|10
|0
|107
|24
|26. Chicago Bears
|6
|11
|0
|86
|26
|27. Carolina Panthers
|5
|12
|0
|64
|27
|28. Houston Texans
|4
|13
|0
|55
|28
|29. Detroit Lions
|3
|13
|1
|51
|31
|30. New York Jets
|4
|13
|0
|46
|29
|31. New York Giants
|4
|13
|0
|22
|30
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|14
|0
|20
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Charles Davis, CBS Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
