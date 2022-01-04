AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Green Bay Packers (12) 13 3 0 384 1 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 4 0 364 4 3. Los Angeles Rams 12 4 0 353 5 4. Kansas City Chiefs 11 5 0 347 2 5. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 343 6 6. Arizona Cardinals 11 5 0 313 11 7. Cincinnati Bengals 10 6 0 312 9 8. Dallas Cowboys 11 5 0 302 3 9. Buffalo Bills 10 6 0 300 7 10. New England Patriots 10 6 0 280 10 11. Indianapolis Colts 9 7 0 254 8 12. San Francisco 49ers 9 7 0 239 13 13. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 237 14 14. Los Angeles Chargers 9 7 0 233 15 15. Las Vegas Raiders 9 7 0 230 17 16. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 7 1 191 19 17. Baltimore Ravens 8 8 0 189 15 18. Miami Dolphins 8 8 0 181 12 19. New Orleans Saints 8 8 0 177 21 20. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 147 19 20. Cleveland Browns 7 9 0 147 18 22. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 137 23 23. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 117 22 24. Washington Football Team 6 10 0 106 24 25. Seattle Seahawks 6 10 0 96 26 26. Chicago Bears 6 10 0 93 25 27. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 72 27 28. Houston Texans 4 12 0 55 28 29. New York Jets 4 12 0 54 29 30. New York Giants 4 12 0 38 30 31. Detroit Lions 2 13 1 32 31 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 14 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.