CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » NFL News » AP Pro32-Power Rankings

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Green Bay Packers (12) 13 3 0 384 1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 4 0 364 4
3. Los Angeles Rams 12 4 0 353 5
4. Kansas City Chiefs 11 5 0 347 2
5. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 343 6
6. Arizona Cardinals 11 5 0 313 11
7. Cincinnati Bengals 10 6 0 312 9
8. Dallas Cowboys 11 5 0 302 3
9. Buffalo Bills 10 6 0 300 7
10. New England Patriots 10 6 0 280 10
11. Indianapolis Colts 9 7 0 254 8
12. San Francisco 49ers 9 7 0 239 13
13. Philadelphia Eagles 9 7 0 237 14
14. Los Angeles Chargers 9 7 0 233 15
15. Las Vegas Raiders 9 7 0 230 17
16. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 7 1 191 19
17. Baltimore Ravens 8 8 0 189 15
18. Miami Dolphins 8 8 0 181 12
19. New Orleans Saints 8 8 0 177 21
20. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 147 19
20. Cleveland Browns 7 9 0 147 18
22. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 137 23
23. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 117 22
24. Washington Football Team 6 10 0 106 24
25. Seattle Seahawks 6 10 0 96 26
26. Chicago Bears 6 10 0 93 25
27. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 72 27
28. Houston Texans 4 12 0 55 28
29. New York Jets 4 12 0 54 29
30. New York Giants 4 12 0 38 30
31. Detroit Lions 2 13 1 32 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 14 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Advice for contractors who want to gain a little more control over their fates

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up