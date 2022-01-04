AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Green Bay Packers (12)
|13
|3
|0
|384
|1
|2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|4
|0
|364
|4
|3. Los Angeles Rams
|12
|4
|0
|353
|5
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|5
|0
|347
|2
|5. Tennessee Titans
|11
|5
|0
|343
|6
|6. Arizona Cardinals
|11
|5
|0
|313
|11
|7. Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|6
|0
|312
|9
|8. Dallas Cowboys
|11
|5
|0
|302
|3
|9. Buffalo Bills
|10
|6
|0
|300
|7
|10. New England Patriots
|10
|6
|0
|280
|10
|11. Indianapolis Colts
|9
|7
|0
|254
|8
|12. San Francisco 49ers
|9
|7
|0
|239
|13
|13. Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|7
|0
|237
|14
|14. Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|233
|15
|15. Las Vegas Raiders
|9
|7
|0
|230
|17
|16. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|7
|1
|191
|19
|17. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|8
|0
|189
|15
|18. Miami Dolphins
|8
|8
|0
|181
|12
|19. New Orleans Saints
|8
|8
|0
|177
|21
|20. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|9
|0
|147
|19
|20. Cleveland Browns
|7
|9
|0
|147
|18
|22. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|137
|23
|23. Denver Broncos
|7
|9
|0
|117
|22
|24. Washington Football Team
|6
|10
|0
|106
|24
|25. Seattle Seahawks
|6
|10
|0
|96
|26
|26. Chicago Bears
|6
|10
|0
|93
|25
|27. Carolina Panthers
|5
|11
|0
|72
|27
|28. Houston Texans
|4
|12
|0
|55
|28
|29. New York Jets
|4
|12
|0
|54
|29
|30. New York Giants
|4
|12
|0
|38
|30
|31. Detroit Lions
|2
|13
|1
|32
|31
|32. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|14
|0
|13
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, WGRZ-Ch. 2 Buffalo/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Charles Davis, CBS Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Talk of Fame Network
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
