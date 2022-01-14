WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » NFL News » 2021 NFL All-Pro Team Voting

2021 NFL All-Pro Team Voting

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The results of The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 34; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, 16.

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis, 50.

Tight End

Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 41; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 9.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Green Bay, 50; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 20; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 9.

Left Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco, 46; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City, 1; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Right Tackle

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 37; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 10; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 3.

Left Guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 28; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 13; Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 6; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 46; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 2; Shaq Mason, New England, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 21; Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers, 11; Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 10; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay, 5; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 3.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 50; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 29; Robert Quinn, Chicago, 9; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 6; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 5; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 19; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 10; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 5; Kenny Clark, Green Bay, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 2; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 2.

Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 46; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 44; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay, 18; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 7; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 3; Matthew Judon, New England, 3; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas, 2; Foye Oluokun, Atlanta, 2; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 1; Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 1; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 1; Matt Milano, Buffalo, 1; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 1.

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 33; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 32; J.C. Jackson, New England, 25; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta, 8; Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 41; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 12; Budda Baker, Arizona, 10; Justin Simmons, Denver, 10; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 10; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 5; Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 3; Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 3; Adrian Phillips, New England, 2; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 1; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 1; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 1; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 40; Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 8; Nick Folk, New England, 1; Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 21; Bryan Anger, Dallas 18; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 5; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 3; Sam Martin, Denver, 1; Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Cameron Johnson, Houston, 1.

Kick Returner

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 27; Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers, 13; Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 7; Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo, 1; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1.

Punt Returner

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 28; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 20; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 2.

x-Special Teamer

J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 18; Matthew Slater, New England, 10; Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis, 10; Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh, 3; Matt Adams, Indianapolis, 3; Frankie Luvu, Carolina, 2; E.J. Speed, Indianapolis, 1; Nick Bellore, Seattle 1; Derek Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.

y-Long Snapper

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 22; Josh Harris, Atlanta, 12; Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 4; Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 4; Nick Moore, Baltimore, 3; Joe Cardona, New England, 3.

___

x-one voter did not select a special teamer.

y-two voters did not select long snappers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up