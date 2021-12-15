CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Titans’ Dupree designated for return from injured reserve

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 4:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The move opens a 21-day window for the Titans to put Dupree back on their active roster.

Dupree was signed by the Titans as an unrestricted free agent to a six-year, $82.5 million contract to help improve their pass rush. Dupree’s first season in Tennessee has been filled with injuries, as he has just one sack in seven games this season.

The Titans knew Dupree would not be 100 percent at the start of the year, even before they signed him in March. Dupree suffered a torn ACL last December while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and admitted in October that he had rushed himself back from the injury. Dupree missed three games before returning to the lineup in Buffalo on Oct. 18. He then suffered an abdominal injury on the first series of the game against New Orleans on Nov. 14 and has missed the past three games.

If Dupree can make it back this week after a full week of practice, he would get the opportunity to play against his former team, as the Titans (9-4) travel to Pittsburgh (6-6-1) on Sunday to face the Steelers.

