Rams LB Hollins, Cards OL Pugh active for Monday’s game

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 7:08 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh and Los Angeles linebacker Justin Hollins are active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pugh has missed the past three games with a calf injury after starting the first nine at left guard this season. The 31-year-old has started 40 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons.

The Cardinals also activated defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) and long snapper Aaron Brewer (broken arm). Arizona’s inactives for Monday are quarterback Trace McSorley, long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive lineman Zach Kerr and offensive lineman Josh Miles.

The Rams have had to juggle their lineup after two starters — defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee — were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Monday. Los Angeles did get some help on its defense by activating Hollins, who has been out with an injury since September.

The Rams’ inactives for Monday’s game include quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, linebacker Terrell Lewis, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

