CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » Offensive coordinator Brady relieved…

Offensive coordinator Brady relieved of duties by Panthers

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties.

The team announced the change Sunday.

“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady’s place for the rest of the season.

Brady was considered a major hire by Rhule before the 2020 season. He was the coordinator of LSU’s prolific offense with quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title. Then 30 years old, Brady was the NFL’s youngest coordinator.

But the offense has struggled in Carolina. Entering their bye this week, the Panthers (5-7) ranked 28th with 308.7 yards per game, and 23rd in scoring 19.7 points each game. They started the season 3-0, but star running back Christian McCaffrey then was injured and the team has spiraled since. McCaffrey is hurt again and done for the season.

Rhule recently brought in Cam Newton at quarterback with Sam Darnold injured. Neither has done particularly well, but it’s Brady who was let go.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up