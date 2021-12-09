CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » NFL appoints former soccer…

NFL appoints former soccer exec to lead Germany operations

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The NFL has named former soccer executive Alexander Steinforth to head its operations in Germany as it prepares to hold a regular-season game there as early as next year.

Steinforth will start work early next year after moving from the commercial arm of Germany’s governing body for Olympic sports, the NFL said Thursday. Before that, he worked at English Premier League giant Manchester United and German soccer club Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Interest in the NFL has grown steadily in Germany, prompting the league to announce plans for a game there, building on the success of its annual London games.

The stadium used by Steinforth’s old soccer club, Fortuna, is one possible candidate. The other potential host cities on the shortlist are Munich and Frankfurt.

Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said in October that the decisions on a German city and date for a game are expected to be announced at the Super Bowl in February. NFL owners must approve the choice of city.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up