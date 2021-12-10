CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » New lighthouse, video board…

New lighthouse, video board slated for Patriots stadium reno

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation that will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone.

The construction scheduled to be completed for the 2023 season will include a 370-by-60-foot, curved video board — nearly twice the size of the new one above the south end zone — and 75,000 square feet of function spaces. The recognizable lighthouse will be larger, climbing 218 feet, with fans for the first time able to climb to an observation deck at the top.

There will also be a new fan entrance and plaza, with a staircase leading to a concourse that will have a view of the team’s six Super Bowl championship banners across the field.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up