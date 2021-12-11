CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » NFL News » Lions have 7 players…

Lions have 7 players on COVID list before playing Broncos

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert and linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown.

Detroit (1-10-1) promoted a slew of players from the practice squad to potentially play Denver (6-6) on Sunday. Running back Craig Reynolds was added off the practice squad to add depth at the depleted position with D’Andre Swift already ruled out for a second straight game with a shoulder injury.

The Lions listed many players as questionable on the injury report with an illness, including starting offensive linemen Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and key players on defense, including linebacker Charles Harris.

First-year coach Dan Campbell called off practice on Wednesday, citing a flu bug and insisting the team wasn’t dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, coming off Detroit’s first win of the season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up